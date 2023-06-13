Harvey Barnes’ links to West Ham United are genuine.

That is according to Dean Jones who was speaking about these rumours on the Chasing Green Arrows YouTube channel.

Barnes has, of course, just been relegated with Leicester City and after three impressive Premier League seasons in a row, Barnes is almost guaranteed a return to the top-flight if he wants to make a move.

West Ham have been linked, and according to Jones, there are definitely legs in the story linking the Hammers with Barnes.

West Ham genuinely in the race

Jones shared what he knows about the ‘outstanding’ winger.

“Harvey Barnes is next on my list. He has been relegated to the Championship and shouldn’t be playing that level of football. He has been linked with West Ham over the past week and rightly so, there are definitely legs in that story,” Jones said.

Would be brilliant

Harvey Barnes has been fantastic for Leicester for a number of years now, and he would be incredible for West Ham.

Imagine if West Ham put together a team that includes Barnes down the left and Jarrod Bowen down the right, the pace, directness and finishing ability would make the Hammers incredibly dangerous on the counter.

Sadly, there are bound to be other clubs in for Barnes this summer, but with West Ham now set to play Europa League football next season, the Hammers could well find themselves towards the front of the queue here.