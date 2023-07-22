Liverpool continue to be linked with every holding midfielder under the sun.

Indeed, after it emerged that Fabinho could well be on his way out of Anfield, the rumour mill went into overdrive, and the Reds have been linked with pretty much every midfielder you can think of.

One player whose name has popped up in recent days is Crystal Palace’s Cheick Doucoure, and according to Neil Jones, this is a transfer rumour that should be taken seriously.

Speaking on Redmen TV, Jones stated that he’s done some checks on these Doucoure rumours, and he’s led to believe that the £70m player is absolutely someone Liverpool are looking at signing.

Doucoure definitely an option

Jones shared what he knows about the player.

“I’ve been doing some checks on him and I think he is definitely a name Liverpool are looking at or he’s sort of in the mix. He would be an interesting signing in that there would be questions over him on the ball, but off the ball he would add a lot and the way it was put to me is that he’d be good at stopping transitions, Fabinho at his best was brilliant at that and he’s of that ilk,” Jones said.

Intriguing

It is certainly intriguing to hear that Liverpool are looking into signing Doucoure.

He’s only been in the Premier League for a year, and, in all honesty, he didn’t really pull up any trees during his debut season at Palace.

However, as we’ve seen in the past with the likes of Andy Robertson, sometimes a talented player just needs to be given the right stage to shine, and if Doucoure is put at the heart of a Jurgen Klopp midfield, there’s every chance he could hit a new level.

This is certainly a situation to keep an eye on.