‘Definitely he can’: Jurgen Klinsmann says Spurs have player who can become their own Mo Salah

Jurgen Klinsmann has said that Son Heung-min is definitely capable of being Tottenham Hotspur’s Mohamed Salah and scoring a large portion of the side’s goals from out wide.

Klinsmann was speaking to ESPN after Ange Postecoglou’s side’s incredibly bright start to the campaign, which has seen them collect four points from their opening two games.

Son Heung-min however, is one of several attacking players in the Tottenham squad yet to score a goal in those two fixtures. In fact, the only Spurs players to find the back of the net so far have been Cristian Romero, Emerson Royal and Pape Matar Sarr.

Obviously, that has led to Richarlison’s performances up front coming under plenty of scrutiny. The Brazilian, of course, faces the daunting task of trying to step into Harry Kane’s shoes.

Klinsmann backs Son to be Tottenham’s Salah

That led Steve Nicol to suggest that Tottenham will be hoping that Son can do what Mo Salah does for Liverpool. The Egyptian has not scored fewer than 19 league goals in a single campaign during his time at Anfield.

It would be a big ask for Son to contribute in the same way. But Klinsmann was emphatic when he was asked whether the 31-year-old can do that job for Postecoglou’s side.

“Definitely he can. He proved it already,” he told ESPN. “Obviously, it’s a little bit new to him now because Harry Kane is gone. For 10 years, he was the superstar in that team. And next to him, Son was able to move around, get into the box. They had an understanding of each other.

“And now he’s gone and he needs to find that understanding with Richarlison, or especially with Maddison. So it will take a little bit of time.”

It was not too long ago that Son and Salah were sharing the golden boot award. So that certainly suggests that the South Korea international can step up.

The concern will be that Son did have such a difficult campaign last year. He finished the season with 10 goals. But he will be the first to admit that he was nowhere near the standard expected of him.

He is now Tottenham’s captain. And he has the quality to assume the talisman role Kane has left behind.

Clearly, Klinsmann believes that it could be a big year for Son if everything clicks.