‘Definitely’: Eddie Howe says £25m Newcastle player will be back after the international break

Newcastle face Sheffield United this weekend and Eddie Howe has provided an injury update on midfielder Joe Willock.

Newcastle have turned poor results around recently with a draw in Milan and a win against Brentford in their last two matches.

Now, they face a Sheffield United team battling for their lives at the bottom of the division. It is a must-win for Newcastle.

Eddie Howe will be hoping to have his whole squad available but Joe Willock is sadly yet to feature this season due to injury.

With the midfielder not being available yet for the season, both fans and Eddie Howe will be wanting him back on the pitch as soon as possible.

Speaking in his press conference about the injured Willock, Howe said: “We’re missing the two Joes in midfield. I think apart from that we’re pretty good. With Joe Willock will definitely be after the international break.”

Sadly it looks like the wait goes on for Willock to return to the match day squad for the Magpies this season.

It is somewhat good news to hear that they have a definite time frame for his return and the international break may come at the perfect time.

The £25million signing would add some great creativity and another attacking threat to the squad this season.

This is massively needed as Newcastle are in multiple competitions. If they want to compete well then they have to have as much squad depth as possible.