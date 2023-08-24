‘Definitely did help’: Aston Villa star suggests Emery selling £15m player this year really helped him

Ollie Watkins has admitted that Aston Villa selling Danny Ings to West Ham United during the January transfer window actually helped him.

Watkins was speaking to The Times after an outstanding run over the last few months which has left the 27-year-old knocking on the door of the England squad once again.

Photo by Matthew Ashton – AMA/Getty Images

Ollie Watkins has been one of the most in-form strikers in the Premier League since the turn of the year. He had only scored three times in the top-flight before the January transfer window arrived.

Watkins admits Aston Villa selling Ings helped him

The Villans did let a striker go in that window. But it was Danny Ings who departed, with West Ham paying a reported £15 million to bring the striker to the London Stadium.

Photo by Neville Williams/Aston Villa FC via Getty Images

Remarkably, Watkins started scoring prolifically almost immediately. The forward ended the season with 15 goals in the top-flight. And he opened his account for this season in some style on Wednesday, scoring a hat-trick in their Conference League qualifier against Hibernian.

Something has clicked for him under Unai Emery. But it seems that Watkins believes that the departure of Ings ended up having a positive impact on his form.

“It definitely did help me,” he told The Times. “Before, I used to think if I had a bad game was Ingsy going to start the next game, and there was always that doubt that if I hadn’t scored after 60 minutes he was going to come on. It didn’t work out that way but it was creeping in the back of my mind.”

Obviously, Watkins is clearly not suggesting that he was pleased that Ings moved on. But you can understand why he thrived upon his departure.

It is probably the same reason some number one goalkeepers do not want a quality understudy providing competition as they are aware that one mistake could see them lose their place.

Watkins is yet to score in the Premier League this season. But he looks ready to enjoy another hugely impressive campaign.

Based on his hat-trick this week, he certainly looks determined to help Villa take yet another step forward this term.