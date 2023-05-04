'Definitely': Arsenal urged to sign ‘extraordinary’ 27-year-old PL striker, he would be their ideal addition











Adrian Clarke has urged Arsenal to sign a new striker, stating that Ivan Toney would be the perfect signing for the Gunners.

The pundit was speaking on The Athletic Football Podcast, and he made it clear, once again, that he thinks Arsenal need something different up front.

Clarke says that he’d like a striker with a bit more of a physical presence, and he can’t get away from the idea that Toney would be utterly perfect for Arsenal as a rotation option with Gabriel Jesus.

Photo by Eddie Keogh – The FA/The FA via Getty Images

Toney would be perfect

Clarke gave his verdict on the England international.

“Definitely a striker, I’m bored of talking about it. We’ve been saying since last summer to sign a different profile of striker, someone a bit bigger. The one I always come to is Ivan Toney, I don’t know if Arsenal have any interest in Ivan Toney, but he would be the ideal player in the Premier League who can do a job for you on a Saturday or a Sunday and frees it up for Gabriel Jesus to do it against Real Madrid or whoever on a Tuesday or a Wednesday,” Clarke said.

What Arsenal need

Toney would be so well-suited to Arsenal.

Not only would the striker give the Gunners an option to rotate with Gabriel Jesus next season, he’d also give them a plan B in games that aren’t going to plan.

Toney is a different striker to Jesus, he’s much more direct and much more physical, and for times when Arsenal’s attack falls flat, he’d add an entirely different dynamic.

Of course, this would be a difficult deal to get done given the player’s stature and importance to Brentford, but if there is a chance for this to happen, the Gunners should be all over it.

Photo by Eddie Keogh/Getty Images

