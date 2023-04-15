‘Definitely a chance’: Journalist says Spaniard could be coming back to Arsenal, Smith Rowe loves him











Speaking on his YouTube channel, Tom Canton has been discussing Santi Cazorla and the idea of the Spaniard coming back to the Emirates as a coach.

The journalist was asked if there is a chance that Cazorla comes back to north London in a coaching capacity, and Canton said that there is definitely a chance that this situation unfolds.

Indeed, the reporter noted that Cazorla and Mikel Arteta are very good friends, and while Cazorla is still playing at the moment, there’s a chance that he’ll be coming back to Arsenal as a coach.

Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images

Cazorla could be returning as a coach

Canton spoke about Cazorla.

“Do you think there is a chance that Santi Cazorla comes back to Arsenal for a coaching role?” Canton was asked.

“I do yes, I think there’s definitely a chance of that. Arteta and Santi are very very good friends. He’s still playing at the moment, I think he’s still playing for another season. He doesn’t have any plans to retire just yet, I think he may be playing for another season,” Canton said.

Onto a winner

Bringing Cazorla back to Arsenal would be a great move from Mikel Arteta.

Not only is Cazorla a brilliant footballing mind who could teach this squad a lot, he’s also a beloved figure at Arsenal who is adored by a number of these players.

Indeed, the likes of Emile Smith Rowe and Eddie Nketiah have both hailed Cazorla as one of the best players they’ve ever seen, and they’d love the idea of working with the Spaniard once again at London Colney.

Don’t be shocked if the Spaniard does return to north London in a coaching capacity very soon.

Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images

