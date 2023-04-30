Journalist shares update on Arsenal star Emile Smith Rowe amid Aston Villa interest











TalkSPORT journalist Alex Crook claims that Arsenal star Emile Smith Rowe could join Aston Villa this summer.

Smith Rowe has endured a difficult campaign at Arsenal as he’s fallen down the pecking order under Mikel Arteta.

The 22-year-old was a key man last time out, but after picking up an injury earlier in the campaign, he’s really struggled for minutes this season.

His struggles at Arsenal this season have led to rumours that he could leave the Emirates Stadium this summer.

Indeed, Smith Rowe has reportedly emerged as a target for Aston Villa after he played under Unai Emery at Arsenal a few years ago.

Now, Alex Crook claims that the English midfielder could well end up at Villa Park this summer after a frustrating campaign at Arsenal.

Photo by James Williamson – AMA/Getty Images

Smith Rowe could join Villa

Speaking to GiveMeSport, Crook provided an update on Smith Rowe’s future amid interest from Villa.

“They had a go at signing him a couple of years ago, when he was sort of a mainstay in the team,” the TalkSPORT journalist said.

“He hasn’t been this season and he’s not started a game in the Premier League. Almost like the forgotten man and obviously there’s a connection with Villa as Emery gave him his debut at Arsenal. So this is definitely one that could happen in the summer.”

Photo by Chris Brunskill/Fantasista/Getty Images

Smith Rowe is clearly a talented player and he has already shown what he is capable of in an Arsenal shirt.

But the youngster has struggled to break back into Arteta’s side this season, with the likes of Martin Odegaard and Granit Xhaka performing so well in midfield.

Of course, he played under Emery at Arsenal and the Spaniard even handed him his debut for the club back in 2018.

Emery has previously raved about his talent and labelled him a ‘quality’ player. With Villa seemingly on the up, it could be a brilliant move for Smith Rowe.

