John Giles has claimed that Rob Holding is one of the weakest players in the Arsenal team.

The pundit was speaking to Off The Ball, and he was discussing the run-in as we enter the business end of the season.

Arsenal are still challenging for the Premier League title, but after their loss to Manchester City on Wednesday, they are firmly second-favourites for the title.

Giles reckons that Arsenal’s weaknesses will be exposed in these crunch matches, and he’s stated that Holding is one of the biggest weak points in the Arsenal squad.

Holding sticking out

The pundit gave his verdict on Holding.

“When it comes to these crunch matches I think that the weaknesses show up. Xhaka is a weakness, Gabriel is a weakness and the other lad at centre-half, Holding, is a definite weakness,” Giles said.

“You have Holding and I know he’s not in the team when everyone is fit, but he’s a definite weakness, he’s a big weakness.” Giles said.

He’s not Saliba

Let’s get this straight, Rob Holding hasn’t been bad for Arsenal in recent weeks. In fact, you could argue that he’s been very decent over this period, but the sad reality is that he’s not William Saliba.

The French defender has been so good this season that any change in the backline will stick out like a sore thumb, and that is the position Holding is in right now.

He’s not been as bad as some would make out, but because Saliba has set such a high bar he’s looked a lot worse than he probably would in any other team.

Holding hasn’t been good enough, but he’s not been anywhere near as bad as Giles suggests.

