Defender’s agent says it’s ‘very likely’ Liverpool will make an offer for his client

Liverpool are currently on the lookout for midfield reinforcements ahead of seemingly imminent moves for Jordan Henderson and Fabinho.

However, the Reds will no doubt be sounding out potential reinforcements in other positions. Not to mention prospects with an eye to the future.

One such player that Liverpool are reportedly monitoring is Lecce defender Patrick Dorgu. This is according to the youngster’s agent.

Kingsley Ogbodo has spoken to Sport Italia, reiterating that the Reds are eyeing his client and that he feels they’ll move for him.

Ogbodo previously spoke to Danish outlet Bold, where he said Liverpool wanted to sign Dorgu.

At the time, he urged the 18-year-old to avoid moving to Anfield, as he’d likely be playing for the Under-21s.

Now, Ogbodo has claimed that, while he hasn’t received any offers for Dorgu, he thinks a Liverpool bid is forthcoming.

“No, they (clubs) haven’t made any offers,” he said. “But it is very likely that Liverpool will make one.

“I don’t know if it will happen, but they are interested and they like the player.”

Our view

Obviously Liverpool have more pressing issues in the transfer market this summer, but that doesn’t mean they can’t also keep tabs on talented young prospects.

Ogbodo previously claimed that, as well as Liverpool, the likes of Manchester City and Barcelona are eyeing his client, who’s a “huge talent”.

While it would be a good shout for Liverpool to try to sign Dorgu now ahead of the competition, Ogbodo does make a point about where he’d be playing in the short to mid-term.

Photo by Luciano Rossi/AS Roma via Getty Images

Indeed, Dorgu is still playing in Lecce’s Under-19s (the highest level of youth football in Italy) and hasn’t made a senior appearance yet in his career.

In addition, Dorgu recently penned a contract with Lecce until 2027, so the Serie A club will have a strong hand in negotiations.

This could well be a breakthrough season for the left-back. Let’s see what happens, and maybe speculation linking Liverpool and Dorgu will surface again in January and next summer.