What defeat at Everton could mean for the Leeds board this weekend as manager search continues











Leeds United still don’t have a new permanent manager in place, as they prepare to take on Everton in the Premier League this weekend.

Michael Skubala will remain in charge for now, with crunch clashes with both Everton and Southampton to come for the Whites. Skubala has said he’s happy to keep on taking the reins. However, Leeds remain keen to get a permanent new face in the door.

The likes of Arne Slot, Andoni Iraola, and Marcelo Gallardo are all known to have rejected the chance to become new Leeds manager in recent weeks. Victor Orta and co are keen on getting the right man, but time is running out with games being ticked off quickly.

Photo by Jon Hobley/MI News/NurPhoto via Getty Images

And according to the Yorkshire Post, Leeds could be pushed into making a quicker new appointment depending on this weekend’s result. The YP claims that there isn’t infinite time frame and that defeat this weekend v Everton would ‘intensify’ the pressure on Leeds to make an appointment.

For now, Skubala will be in charge. The under-21s coach is open to staying on but knows full well things can change quickly.

TBR’s View: Leeds face a pivotal weekend in manager search

Leeds have put themselves in a tricky situation now. Their pursuits of managers so far have proved fruitless and before they know it, games will be running out.

The games against Everton and Southampton are going to be massive. If they can get positive results, then the pressure is off and Skubala might have done enough to stay on for now. However, if they find themselves in the bottom three, then Leeds might need to act.

The big problem now is have they left it too late to get the right man. And if they haven’t, then will Leeds end up overpaying to ensure they get the man they really want.