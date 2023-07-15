Sky Sports journalist Kaveh Solhekol has reported how much Arsenal are paying for Declan Rice and how the payments will be done.

On Saturday morning, West Ham confirmed that Declan Rice will be leaving the club this summer. Later on in the day, the Gunners announced his arrival.

Reports have suggested that West Ham and Arsenal agreed a deal a while back. Arsenal fans will be over the moon but they will be hoping Arsenal confirm it soon.

Now, we have finally been told how the huge deal will work in term of payments and what the Gunners will end up paying for him.

Sky Sports share how much Arsenal are paying for Rice

With earlier reports suggesting the deal was around £105million, Arsenal are spending a lot of money but they are getting a great player.

Sky Sports journalist Kaveh Solhekol reported exactly how Arsenal will have to pay the deal for Rice

. He said: “This is what West Ham are getting from Arsenal for Declan Rice – £100m paid over 24 months, plus possibly £5m of add ons, which are £1m every time Arsenal qualify for the Champions League and Declan starts 60% of games, capped at 5 X £1m=£5m.”

This is no doubt a huge fee and it is no shock to see that the Gunners wanted to do it in instalments. It is also great for the North London club that West Ham accepted the offer.

£100million in two years is a very quick payment and there is a lot of little clauses to make sure that the deal gets to the amount that West Ham wants.

Arsenal are having a great transfer window so far and we have seen them already sign Kai Havertz and Jurrien Timber. They clearly mean business next season.

They do not want to make challenging for the Premier League title a one-off and they also want to make sure that they compete well in the Champions League.