Declan Rice shares what Mark Noble told him on the pitch after West Ham won the Europa Conference League











Declan Rice has shared what Mark Noble told him on the pitch after West Ham United won the Europa Conference League last night.

West Ham made history in Prague on Wednesday night as they picked up the club’s first major trophy in over 40 years with a dramatic 2-1 win over Fiorentina.

Jarrod Bowen bagged a 90th-minute winner after Said Benrahma’s opener was cancelled out by Giacomo Bonaventura.

David Moyes’s men celebrated with the travelling West Ham fans long after the game following a memorable European night.

Mark Noble also made the trip to Prague and was spotted joining in with the celebrations in Prague.

And Declan Rice revealed to BT Sport after the game that Noble cut an emotional figure after watching his old side lift the trophy.

Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images

Rice shares what Noble told him after Conference League win

Rice was asked about Noble’s reaction and shared what the former Hammers captain told him on the pitch.

“Yeah, he is,” Rice said. “But he’s a West Ham man and it means so much to him.

“He said he can’t even look at me because he’ll end up crying.”

Photo by Chris Brunskill/Fantasista/Getty Images

Of course, Noble is regarded as a West Ham legend after spending his entire career in East London.

The former midfielder hung up his boots at the end of last season after making a total of 550 appearances for the club.

It was brilliant to see Noble join his former teammates during the celebrations last night and it’s no surprise that he cut an emotional figure after the game.

The Englishman handed over the armband to Rice after retiring from football last summer and it’s fair to say that he’ll be proud of his successor.

Show all