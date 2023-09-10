Declan Rice has shared what he texted West Ham United boss David Moyes right at the start of the season.

Rice was speaking to Channel 4 last night as he sat down with Joe Cole ahead of England’s clash against Ukraine.

The 24-year-old completed a £105 million switch to Arsenal back in July after a decade-long spell in East London.

He signed off his West Ham career in style at the end of last season as he captained Moyes’ side to a Europa Conference League title.

Now, Rice has been discussing his West Ham exit and admitted he still speaks to his former teammates regularly.

Photo by Adam Nurkiewicz – The FA/The FA via Getty Images

Declan Rice shares what he texted David Moyes before the season

Speaking to Channel 4, Rice revealed that he wished his former boss David Moyes good luck ahead of the new campaign.

“I really can’t explain the feelings,” Rice said. “People leave clubs and lose affiliations with that club.

“I still speak to the boys regularly. I texted the manager at the start of the season saying ‘Good luck boss’. He texted me back.

“We’ve got a good relationship. People at the club, we’re still constantly talking and I never want it to not be like that.”

Photo by VLASTIMIL VACEK/AFP via Getty Images

It’s clear that Rice still holds West Ham close to his heart after his interview with Joe Cole yesterday.

Of course, Cole took a similar path many years back as he came through the academy set up in East London before joining Chelsea.

Rice has enjoyed a promising start to life at Arsenal and netted a last-minute winner against Manchester United last weekend.

But it’s brilliant to hear he still keeps in touch with his former boss and teammates.