Declan Rice says one Tottenham player always impresses him whenever he sees him











West Ham United midfielder Declan Rice has admitted that Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane always impresses him whenever he trains or plays alongside him for England.

Rice has been speaking to the media ahead of England’s clash against Italy tonight and he has heaped praise on Kane.

The pair have linked with Gareth Southgate’s squad as they prepare for their opening set of Euro 2024 qualifiers.

Kane will be bidding to break England’s goalscoring record after levelling Wayne Rooney’s total of 53 during the World Cup last year.

The 29-year-old became Tottenham’s all-time top scorer back in February after netting the winner against Manchester City.

And Rice has been speaking about the England captain as he approaches yet another personal landmark.

Photo by Eddie Keogh – The FA/The FA via Getty Images

Rice lauds Kane as he nears England landmark

Speaking to BeanymanSports, Rice admitted that he’s always impressed with Kane whenever he sees him in action.

“I think you can see every time he scores a goal how much it means to him,” the West Ham star said. “Every goal, every training session, everything he does is to touch the top level.

“To break the record tomorrow night if he does it would be thoroughly deserved. With his mentality, the way he approaches the game and the way he captains the team he’s real leader and I think a lot of us would be very happy if he breaks it tomorrow night.”

Photo by Sebastian Frej/MB Media/Getty Images

Kane has once again been a standout performer for Spurs this season, despite their struggles under Antonio Conte.

The striker has netted an impressive 21 Premier League goals as he chases down Alan Shearer’s record.

He will be hoping to bag his 54th goal for England tonight, which would see him overtake Rooney and cement his place as the country’s best ever goalscorer.

Show all