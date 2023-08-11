Declan Rice says he’s been ‘blown away’ by £158,000-a-week Arsenal man

Declan Rice says he has been blown away by Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta after working with him over the last few weeks.

The Englishman joined the Gunners in a British record deal from West Ham United last month. He has been viewed by almost everybody as an extraordinary signing, and it looks like he’s loving it at the Emirates.

Speaking to TNT Sports in an interview, Rice raved about Arsenal boss Arteta.

Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images

One of the biggest reasons why Declan Rice chose to join Arsenal is Mikel Arteta.

The £158,000-a-week (GiveMeSport) Gunners boss has improved almost every player who has worked under him. He is a magnificent manager, and his hard work at the Emirates has reunited the fan base.

Arsenal came ever so close to winning the Premier League title last season. They will have another go this campaign as well, and with Rice in the side and Arteta at the helm, they could do it.

Speaking about his new manager, Rice admitted that Arteta has made him look at football in a completely different way.

Eurosport, who are owned by the same company as TNT Sports, quote him saying: “In the last four weeks, I’ve grown so much already and learned so much about football that I hadn’t seen before.

“I’m honestly seeing the game in a completely different way already. Tactically, on the ball, off the ball. I’m happy to know I’m learning so much because I’m trying to push myself to learn. Since the Community Shield, I feel I’ve taken a big step; everything is starting to click.

“I was blown away [by Arteta]; and working with him day-to-day, it’s just another level. Seeing how he works, how his mind operates, picking up stuff, seeing how he goes into detail on the opposition, and how he wants to improve us as players, individually and collectively, is really impressive.

“It’s just the finer details of what he goes into, so there are no excuses on matchday. You can’t say, ‘we’ve not worked on this or that’. You’re given everything and it’s literally down to you to go and perform. The finer details you go into are on another level, and I’ve never seen that before.”

Photo by Eddie Keogh – The FA/The FA via Getty Images

TBR View:

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta has to be regarded as one of the best managers in the Premier League now.

The Spaniard has worked wonders at the Emirates over the last three-and-a-half years. He has completely revolutionised the club and has made them serious title challengers.

Manchester City will once again be the favourites to win the Premier League title this season, but if anyone can compete with them, it’s Arsenal.

Rice will definitely have a huge role to play, and if he lives up to all the hype, the Gunners’ two-decade-long title drought could come to an end.