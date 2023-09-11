Declan Rice says £30m player who West Ham tried to sign this summer is an absolute ‘beast’

Declan Rice has described Manchester United defender and reported West Ham target Harry Maguire as a ‘beast’.

West Ham enjoyed a busy summer window as they moved to bolster David Moyes’s squad following Rice’s departure.

The former West Ham skipper completed a £105 million move to Arsenal back in July, with the Hammers using the funds to bring in James Ward-Prowse, Edson Alvarez, Mohamed Kudus and Konstantinos Mavropanos.

But Moyes was also eyeing a move to land former United captain Harry Maguire.

Indeed, ESPN reported that West Ham had even agreed a £30 million deal to sign the England international.

Yet, a move collapsed and Maguire ultimately decided to stay and fight for his place at Old Trafford.

Now, Rice has heaped praise on Maguire after linking up with the England squad during the international break.

Rice says Maguire is a ‘beast’

Rice has been speaking to England’s official TikTok account and was asked to describe his international teammates with one word.

And when quizzed on Maguire, Rice simply responded: “Beast.”

Maguire has struggled for form and confidence at United over the past couple of years. The defender has lost his place in the side under Erik ten Hag and has been used sparingly after the arrival of Lisandro Martinez last summer.

Nevertheless, the former Leicester City man has always thrived in an England shirt and it’s no surprise to hear Rice describe him as a ‘beast’.

Of course, his proposed switch to the London Stadium failed to materialise in the summer.

He would have been well-suited to Moyes’ system and it was a shock to see Maguire opt to stay at Old Trafford.