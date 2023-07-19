Declan Rice has sent new Arsenal teammate Jurrien Timber a message on Instagram as they begin life at their new club.

Timber took to Instagram as he completes the first few days of Arsenal’s pre-season tour in the United States.

Both Declan Rice and Jurrien Timber joined Arsenal after their first pre-season friendly against Nurnberg last week.

It means the only glimpses fans have seen so far have been in training, but already the excitement is building.

Mikel Arteta has already signed his three key targets this summer, which should give them a good chance of mounting another title challenge.

Photo by David Price/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Manchester City will still be difficult to beat, but Arteta will hope the money they’ve spent will help close the gap.

Timber and Rice will be aware of the pressure on them at Arsenal to make that happen.

The work they do in the next few weeks will be vital across the next campaign.

Rice sends message to new Arsenal teammate Timber

Timber posted on Instagram yesterday with some pictures of him in training with his new teammates alongside the caption: “First days with the squad.”

Declan Rice is already a fan of the young Dutchman and replied: “My brooo,” while Gabriel thought he was on fire.

The question Arteta has to answer now is how to fit Timber into his starting line-up.

It would make the most sense for him to slot in at right-back, but Ben White was fantastic last season.

Dropping the Englishman may be harsh, but Timber’s ability to mirror Oleksandr Zinchenko as an inverted full-back may be too valuable to keep on the bench.

Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Arsenal fans can expect to see a lot of Timber and Rice in the coming weeks and months.

There’s already a thought that Timber might be much better than many people realise.

If that’s the case, then Arsenal have a serious player on their hands.