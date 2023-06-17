Declan Rice reacts on Instagram after news coming out of West Ham

West Ham United have confirmed that Manuel Lanzini will leave the London Stadium at the end of the month.

The Hammers published their retained list on Friday, and Lanzini is the only first-team player confirmed to be leaving.

West Ham paid tribute to the Argentina international, who made 226 appearances in claret and blue.

Photo by James Gill – Danehouse/Getty Images

Lanzini joined the Hammers in the summer of 2015 from Emirati club Al Jazira, initially on loan.

West Ham made the 30-year-old’s move permanent the following year.

The Hammers attacking midfielder registered 32 goals in claret and blue, including two Goal of the Season winners.

Lanzini was also the Hammer of the Year runner-up in 2016-17.

He made 11 appearances during West Ham’s recent Europa Conference League success, scoring twice.

West Ham captain Declan Rice also paid tribute to the Argentine, hailing him on his social media channels.

Rice took to Instagram with a story post in which he wrote: “It has been a pleasure my friend!

“What a player. Best of luck on your new adventure @manulanzini”

Lanzini has been linked with fellow Premier League side Aston Villa and former club River Plate.

Photo by Paul Harding/Getty Images

While it’s sad to see the long-serving player leave West Ham, he wasn’t getting much game time of late.

Away from the Europa Conference League, Lanzini only made 12 outings in domestic competition.

In the Premier League, David Moyes only gave him 244 minutes’ worth of football over 10 outings.

Nevertheless, Lanzini played a part in an unforgettable season for West Ham.

Hammers fans will remember him fondly in claret and blue.