Declan Rice now uses one word to describe his Arsenal teammate Bukayo Saka

Declan Rice has found one word to describe his Arsenal teammate Bukayo Saka.

Rice has been speaking to England’s official TikTok account and was asked to describe his international teammates with just a single word.

The 24-year-old has enjoyed a promising start to life in North London after Arsenal smashed the British-record transfer fee to sign him from West Ham.

Arsenal picked up a dramatic 3-1 win over Manchester United before the international break, with Rice netting a crucial stoppage-time goal.

Rice has settled in well so far and has already struck up a close relationship with Bukayo Saka.

Photo by David Price/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Of course, the duo linked up with the England squad last week and both started as Gareth Southgate’s men were held to a 1-1 draw in Ukraine on Saturday.

And Rice found one word to describe the Hale End Academy product during an interview with England’s media team.

Rice on Saka

In a video posted on the Three Lions’ official TikTok account, Rice was asked to describe his England teammates using one word.

And when quizzed about Saka, he simply responded: “Starboy.”

Photo by Chris Brunskill/Fantasista/Getty Images

Of course, Saka has picked up the nickname ‘Starboy’ after coming through the ranks at Arsenal.

The 21-year-old has emerged as one of the best forwards in the Premier League after breaking into the first-team back in 2018.

He’s established himself as a regular for England over the past 18 months and it’s fair to say his nickname has been well-earned.