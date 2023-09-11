Declan Rice now suggests £40m Tottenham player is absolutely brilliant at free-kicks

Arsenal star Declan Rice has suggested that Tottenham Hotspur have a brilliant free-kick taker in James Maddison.

Spurs have enjoyed an excellent start to life under Ange Postecoglou and currently sit second in the Premier League after four games played.

One man who has played a key role for Tottenham so far this season is James Maddison.

Photo by Visionhaus/Getty Images

The 26-year-old has settled in quickly at Spurs after completing a £40 million switch to North London from Leicester City over the summer.

Indeed, Maddison has already registered four goal involvements in as many Premier League appearances.

The England international proved to be deadly from set-piece situations at Leicester but is yet to showcase his free-kick taking at Tottenham. But it would appear that Declan Rice is a huge admirer of Maddison’s ability from dead-ball situations.

Rice on Maddison

Speaking to England’s official TikTok account, Rice was asked to describe Maddison using one word.

And the Arsenal man responded: “Free-kicks.”

Photo by Joe Prior/Visionhaus via Getty Images

According to The Athletic, Maddison has netted eight times from direct free-kicks in the Premier League over the past five years.

Only James Ward-Prowse has scored more during that period and Maddison is expected to be Tottenham’s man in that department.

The England international has already provided an assist from an indirect free-kick as he delivered a brilliant ball for Cristian Romero’s goal at Brentford.

You get the feeling there is plenty more to come from Maddison in a Spurs shirt and he could provide them with a set-piece specialist.