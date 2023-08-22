Declan Rice now shares what he noticed in the warm-up right before Arsenal beat Crystal Palace

Declan Rice has admitted that he was really up for the challenge ahead of Arsenal’s trip to Selhurst Park last night.

Arsenal secured a 1-0 win over Crystal Palace after dominating for the majority of the game.

Martin Odegaard gave the Gunners the lead early in the second half after Eddie Nketiah was brought down by Sam Johnstone inside the penalty area.

The Norwegian playmaker made no mistake from the spot as he took over penalty duties from Bukayo Saka.

Arsenal were reduced to 10-men midway through the second period after Takehiro Tomiyasu was sent off for a second bookable offence.

It’s fair to say that Tomiyasu’s dismissal seemed harsh to say the least. But Arteta’s men managed to hold on to a 1-0 victory and summer signing Declan Rice starred on the night.

The 24-year-old was handed the Man of the Match award and put in his best display in an Arsenal shirt to date.

And Rice told Sky Sports after the game that he felt ready to put on a show during the warm-up.

Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

Rice on Arsenal’s warm-up

Speaking on Monday Night Football, Rice shared what he noticed during the warm-up before Arsenal beat Palace last night.

He said: “Do you know what? Before the game tonight, I was on the way to the game and I just thought ‘Just go out there and have it tonight’.

“Just go out there and try and put on a show. Even in the warm-up, I just felt an energy that I wanted to go out there and perform.

“I was just really up for it to be honest with you, only two games in and there’s so much talk around the price tag and me playing for Arsenal.

“I want to keep proving people wrong, proving to people I can play at the top and I want to keep putting in top performances.

“I’ll keep my feet on the ground and keep listening to everyone around me and keep pushing.”

Photo by Sebastian Frej/MB Media/Getty Images

Rice seems to have settled in well at Arsenal and was unfortunate not to pick up an assist last night.

The Englishman played a perfectly-weighted through ball to Nketiah in the first-half, but the striker’s audacious chipped effort went over the crossbar.

Arteta will be delighted with his side’s performance before the red card as Arsenal were in complete control of the game. And much of that was down to Rice’s influence in midfield, alongside Odegaard.