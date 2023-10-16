Declan Rice and Jordan Henderson left buzzing after what 24-year-old Arsenal player has posted on Instagram

Declan Rice and Jordan Henderson have both sent a message to Eddie Nketiah on social media after the Arsenal forward made his England debut over the weekend.

Nketiah replaced Ollie Watkins in the 73rd minute as England picked up a 1-0 win over Australia.

The 24-year-old boasts a prolific goalscoring record for England’s youth sides and made his long-awaited senior debut at Wembley on Friday.

The Arsenal star had little time to make a real impact on the game but he impressed with his work rate after replacing the goalscorer Watkins.

Nketiah took to Instagram last night to express his delight after earning his first cap for England and Declan Rice and former Liverpool skipper Jordan Henderson have both sent him a message of support.

Rice and Henderson left buzzing after what Nketiah has posted on Instagram

Nketiah took to social media and posted a picture of himself holding an England cap after making his debut for the Three Lions.

Rice and Henderson both left a comment beneath the post to congratulate the striker.

It’s fair to say that Nketiah deserves his opportunity for England after his displays for the youth sides over the years. The Hale End Academy bagged 16 goals in 17 games for the Under-21s side.

He’s struggled to find the back of the net frequently for Arsenal this season but has still managed a couple of goals in the Premier League.

Nevertheless, Nketiah remains an important part of Mikel Arteta’s squad and he will be hoping to secure his place in England’s squad ahead of next year’s Euros.

He faces stiff competition for a place in the Arsenal side due to Gabriel Jesus, while Harry Kane also leads the line for England. But Nketiah has proven to be a useful option for Arteta over the past year and he offers a different type of option for Gareth Southgate.