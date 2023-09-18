Declan Rice and Bukayo Saka absolutely loved £90k-a-week Arsenal player’s display yesterday

Declan Rice and Bukayo Saka have both taken to social media to praise Leandro Trossard after his display for Arsenal yesterday.

Trossard proved to be the match-winner for the Gunners as they picked up a rare 1-0 win at Goodison Park.

It’s no secret that Arsenal have struggled in Merseyside over the past few years, but Trossard produced an exceptional finish to hand them their first win at Everton since 2017.

The 28-year-old started on the bench but was introduced into the action after Gabriel Martinelli was forced off with an injury in the first half.

Trossard linked up brilliantly with Bukayo Saka and Martin Odegaard for the winner.

Photo by Joe Prior/Visionhaus via Getty Images

Saka provided the assist for the Belgian but he still had plenty to do after receiving the ball in the area.

Yet, the forward guided the ball past Jordan Pickford with a first-time finish that hit the back of the net off the post.

And it’s fair to say that Trossard’s display has impressed his Arsenal teammates.

Photo by Robbie Jay Barratt – AMA/Getty Images

Rice and Saka impressed by Trossard’s latest display

Trossard took to Instagram after yesterday’s game to express his delight at bagging the winner for Arsenal.

He wrote: “Winning in style!”

And the likes of Declan Rice, Martin Odegaard, Bukayo Saka and Jurrien Timber all left comments beneath the post.

© 2023 INSTAGRAM FROM META

Trossard put in an exceptional performance yesterday and once again proved to be a reliable option for Mikel Arteta.

The £90,000-a-week forward could now get a run in the side following Martinelli’s injury and Arsenal face a huge week ahead.

Indeed, the Gunners kick off their Champions League campaign on Wednesday before hosting Tottenham on Sunday.

It seems likely that Trossard will get a run in the side now and the Belgian will be keen to grab his opportunity with both hands.