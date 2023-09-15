‘Decided to stay’: Alasdair Gold says Tottenham teenager received ‘eye-watering’ offer this summer

The big story at Tottenham this summer was a player sale.

Indeed, Harry Kane’s move to Bayern Munich was a huge moment in Spurs’ history, and while Kane may have left, Spurs did manage to bat off interest in some of their other players.

According to Alasdair Gold, speaking on his YouTube channel, Mikey Moore and Callum Olusesi received eye-watering offers from other clubs to leave Tottenham this summer, but, ultimately, they decided to stay at Tottenham despite plenty of interest from elsewhere.

Photo by Visionhaus/Getty Images

Big offers came in

Gold shared what he knows about these two youngsters.

“Mikey Moore and Callum Olusesi, at 16 years old have committed their future to Spurs. I was told there were eye-watering offers coming in for them. Eye-watering offers coming in for players that were 15/16 years old, but they’ve decided to stay at Spurs,” Gold said.

Photo by Jacques Feeney/Offside/Offside via Getty Images

Important

Moore and Olusesi are two of the most interesting young talents we’ve seen at Tottenham for a little while, and the fact that they’re staying at Spurs is very important.

Indeed, while there’s a lot of attention on the present success of this Tottenham team, the long-term project is equally as important and bringing through these young talents is going to be vital.

Spurs have always had a very good academy, and they will only continue to produce these top talents if they bat away these kinds of offers.

Moore and Olusesi are certainly two players to keep an eye on in the coming years.