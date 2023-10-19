‘Deal was sorted’: 30-year-old striker says he genuinely thought he was signing for Tottenham

Saido Berahino is one of the Premier League’s forgotten stars of the 2010s.

At one point, the striker was one of the brightest strikers in England as he was banging in the goals at West Brom.

As you can imagine, his good form at The Hawthorns led to plenty of interest in his services from many top clubs at the time, and one club who were said to be very keen on Berahino was Tottenham Hotspur.

The north London club were strongly linked with a move for the striker, and now, speaking on the On The Judy Podcast, the striker has been speaking about how close a move was, and he says that everything was sorted behind the scenes, but, sadly, Spurs didn’t agree a fee at the time.

Spurs move was sorted

Berahino spoke about his potential move to Tottenham.

“Before we even get to them bidding, I did the whole thing – behind the scenes thing – visiting the training ground, I did everything. Personal deal was sorted. All that was left was the clubs to agree a number,” Berahino said.

For the best

As much as Berahino looked promising at the time, this move falling through was probably for the best for Spurs.

Berahino, ultimately, proved to be a bit of a flash in the pan, while Spurs, at the time, were preparing to make space in their squad for a striker by the name of Harry Kane.

Who knows what would have become of Kane’s career at Tottenham if Berahino had arrived at around the same time for massive money.

Of course, Kane is miles better than Berahino, but there was a time that Berahino was, strangely, more proven at this level than the England captain right now.

Spurs probably had a bit of a lucky escape here.