Leeds United appear to be close to winning the race for Joel Piroe.

Over the past few days, speculation linking Daniel Farke’s Whites with the Swansea ace has intensified.

Now, the likes of Fabrizio Romano and the Daily Mail are reporting that Piroe’s Elland Road switch is on the horizon.

The transfer insider took to X on Thursday afternoon to claim that the Dutchman is on his way to Leeds for a medical.

Leeds and Swansea have reportedly agreed a deal, and all parties expect the move to be complete by the end of the week.

The Daily Mail corroborated this, adding that Leeds have agreed a £12million deal with Swansea for Piroe.

As well as the Whites, the likes of Everton, Leicester and Southampton were eyeing the 24-year-old forward.

However, Leeds reportedly held key negotiations on Monday and worked hard to convince him of a move to Elland Road.

The Whites have made four signings so far this summer and, according to the Daily Mail, would like at least four more.

Ethan Ampadu, Karl Darlow and Sam Byram have joined permanently, while Joe Rodon has arrived on loan from Tottenham.

Our view

It’s great to see Leeds closing in on such a talented forward. Piroe is just the sort of player you want in the Championship.

Last season, Piroe bagged 19 Championship goals for Swansea. The season before, he netted 22 league goals.

As per Football Talent Scout, he is a ‘complete and powerful striker’ who can also feature further back and even on the flanks.

Hopefully it won’t be long before we get that all-important official announcement for another powerful signing alongside Rodon.