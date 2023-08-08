Deal agreed for ‘breathtaking’ Arsenal player to leave on loan, he hasn’t been getting chances

Arsenal have now agreed a deal to loan 20-year-old winger Marquinhos to FC Nantes in Ligue 1 next season.

That’s according to L’Équipe in France who say that an agreement in principle has been reached between the two sides

Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Marquinhos arrived at Arsenal last summer and spent the latter half of the season on loan at Norwich City in the Championship.

The Brazilian played 11 times in the Championship for the club registering just one goal and one assist.

And on the whole, Marquinhos did slightly underwhelm during his time with Norwich.

The Championship is of course a tough introduction to English football but with the promise Marquinhos showed at times for Arsenal he will have been hoping for a bigger impact.

The 20-year-old impressed in his Europa League chances and was deemed ready to leave the club and gain experience.

However, since his underwhelming loan away, the winger has struggled to make any kind of impression in his limited chances during pre-season.

Marquinhos will surely be hoping for better chances and performances during his proposed loan to Nantes next season.

Arsenal’s Marquinhos will likely leave on loan to FC Nantes this season

Whether or not Marquinhos has the ability to be a long-term success at Arsenal remains to be seen.

You would expect any loan spell in Ligue 1 will go a long way to deciding that.

Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Nonetheless, the Brazilian does look like another piece of impressive talent identification by Arsenal’s scouting department.

The club have clearly been keen to recruit directly from Brazil in recent years and Gabriel Martinelli is now the glowing example of that.

Of course, not every player can reach the success of Martinelli, but Arsenal will hope their new strategy will continue to pay dividends.

And should ‘breathtaking’ Marquinhos impress during his loan at Nantes this season then Arsenal could make a considerable profit on any future sale.

Marquinhos looks to be at a crossroads in his Arsenal career and his performances during this loan move could be decisive.