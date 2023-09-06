Dazzling Anfield display by ‘brilliant‘ Liverpool gem means £34m ace will have to fight for place – TBR View

Liverpool signed multiple midfielders this summer transfer window but one may not come into the side straight away following a great performance from Curtis Jones last weekend.

It was a very good weekend for Liverpool as they managed to pick up another win to give them 10 points after four matches.

It was a confident 3-0 win over Aston Villa and sets the club up nicely ahead of the international break which starts this week.

Curtis Jones was brought into the side and was very solid. Due to this, new summer signing Ryan Gravenberch may have to bide his time to get into the team.

Photo by Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Gravenberch will have to fight for his place at Liverpool

The Dutch midfielder signed for £34million this summer transfer window. Despite this, it looks like he will have to fight for his place in the starting eleven, especially after the dazzling performance from Jones on the weekend.

The academy product started the match and brought a bit more balance to the Liverpool midfield alongside Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai.

Jones managed 42 touches, and completed 33 of his 36 passes. This gave him a passing accuracy of 92% on the day.

He also managed to add some defensive qualities and attacking qualities to the Liverpool team as they dominated Villa.

Photo by Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Due to the ‘brilliant‘ player stepping up on the weekend, in what was his first start of the season, Jurgen Klopp may look to keep his strong midfield going.

With this in mind, it means that Gravenberch will have to fight for his place and massively impress when given the opportunity to do so.