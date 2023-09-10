Davinson Sanchez left amazed by 23-year-old Tottenham player’s latest international display

Davinson Sanchez has taken to social media to praise Tottenham Hotspur star Dejan Kulusevski after his display for Sweden yesterday.

Kulusevski got on the scoresheet for Sweden on Saturday as they trashed Estonia 5-0 in their latest Euros Qualifier.

The 23-year-old produced an exceptional piece of skill in the 24th minute. The Swede found himself with some space in the box and turned the defender before placing his effort into the bottom corner.

It was Sweden’s second of the game and Kulusevski also picked up an assist as he played the full 90 minutes.

And Davinson Sanchez was impressed with his former Tottenham teammate’s display.

Photo by Sebastian Frej/MB Media/Getty Images

Sanchez lauds Kulusevski after latest international display

Kulusevski took to Instagram after yesterday’s win and posted a series of pictures of himself in action for Sweden.

And Sanchez left a comment beneath the post which reads: “Bravo Dejan.”

© 2023 INSTAGRAM FROM META

Of course, Sanchez completed a switch to Galatasaray last week after spending six years in North London.

The 27-year-old had made a couple of appearances under Ange Postecoglou this season. But he was ultimately allowed to leave even after the British transfer window had slammed shut.

Photo by Visionhaus/Getty Images

As for Kulusevski, he remains a prominent part of Postecoglou’s plans moving forward.

The Swede has started in every game under the Aussie so far this season, netting once in the Premier League.

It will be encouraging for Spurs to see Kulusevski performing well during the international break as it’s no secret he struggled for confidence last season.

He’s yet to hit top form under Postecoglou after such a dazzling first six months at the club during the 2021-22 campaign.

But finding the back of the net during the break will only help the forward’s confidence ahead of some crucial fixtures upon his return to Spurs.