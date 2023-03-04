David Seaman sums up Arsenal win over Bournemouth in three words











Arsenal clinched a dramatic, euphoric 3-2 win over Bournemouth at the Emirates Stadium on Saturday.

The Gunners found themselves two goals down, only to rally round by the 70-minute mark.

Then, deep into stoppage time, Reiss Nelson was the hero with an outstanding late winner.

Photo by GLYN KIRK/AFP via Getty Images

Things initially went wrong from Arsenal within the first few seconds of the game.

Straight from kickoff, the Cherries worked the ball to Dango Ouattara, who crossed into the box.

Arsenal’s defence was caught napping as Philip Billing fired home from point-blank range at the far post.

The Gunners continued to dominate, but Bournemouth held on to lead at the break.

Things then became even worse for Arsenal as they were caught out once again to concede a second.

On 57 minutes, Marcos Senesi got the better of Thomas Partey and nodded home from a corner.

The Ghana international subsequently redeemed himself with a goal just five minutes later.

Neto punched a corner into the air, Emile Smith Rowe played it back in and Partey poked home from three yards.

Then, in the 69th minute, Arsenal struck again to cause the Emirates Stadium to erupt.

Reiss Nelson, who had just replaced Smith Rowe, provided the delivery for Ben White to equalise.

Nevertheless, there was more to come from the 23-year-old winger.

‘What a goal’

After seven minutes of stoppage time, a corner was cleared to Nelson on the edge of the box.

He got himself into position and rifled a superb half-volley past Neto to seal it for Arsenal.

Cue pandemonium in the stands as the Gunners restored their five-point lead at the top.

And Arsenal legend David Seaman summed it up nicely in just three words (plus hashtags, handle and a lot of emojis).

Epic indeed. If everything goes well, this match could well be the one that gets the most coverage when it comes to title-winning season highlights.

Arsenal’s loss to Everton a month ago was a huge blow that nearly derailed the Gunners’ title hopes.

And against Bournemouth, it looked like more of the same.

Add the pressure Manchester City applied with their win over Newcastle earlier today, and things were looking tense.

But the way Arsenal fought back before sealing it via a homegrown prodigy, was real Roy of the Rovers stuff.

Paul Merson, commentating on Sky Sports News, had a similar reaction.

He said: “What a goal, it comes out to Nelson and it flies into the far corner…. OH MY GOD!!”

It’s a good day to be an Arsenal fan.

Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images