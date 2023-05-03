David Seaman slates Tottenham star Richarlison for what he did against Liverpool











David Seaman has slated Tottenham Hotspur star Richarlison for what he did against Liverpool in the dramatic match at Anfield.

Liverpool were 3-0 up against Spurs in the first 20 minutes. Despite this shocking start, the North London side didn’t crumble like they did against Newcastle. They got back into the game and managed a 93rd minute equaliser.

Somehow they still managed to lose the game, with Diogo Jota scoring in the 94th minute. Richarlison was the goalscorer for Tottenham’s third goal and he did an emphatic celebration when he scored.

It was the Brazilian’s first Premier League goal for the club since signing in the summer for £60million. Spurs now haven’t won in four matches.

Seaman slates Tottenham striker Richarlison

Pundit Seaman was discussing the great match on his podcast Seaman Says. Richarlison’s third goal was brought up and Seaman was not happy with how the striker celebrated his goal.

During the Seaman Says podcast (02/05/2023, 16:20), he said: “To go and do what they did and then a minute later, they concede. It was Spurs being proper Spursy.

“Did you see how he celebrated his goal. You could tell he hadn’t scored for ages. He even messed his celebration up. He doesn’t know how to celebrate properly.”

The £175,000-a-week (Salarysport) striker received a lot of praise whilst he was at Everton, with former manager Carlo Ancelotti calling him “fantastic”.

Since joining Spurs, he has been a shadow of his former self and his first Premier League goal for the club being scored in April sums it up.

Scoring a 90th minute equaliser was always going to cause some crazy celebrations. It is no shock to see Richarlison go absolutely mental when he scored.

