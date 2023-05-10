David Seaman shares which goalkeeper he believed played better in Arsenal vs Newcastle











David Seaman has shared who played better out of Aaron Ramsdale and Nick Pope in the Arsenal match against Newcastle.

Arsenal against Newcastle was a huge match which excited many. It was a match in which we saw second play third at St. James’ Park.

Newcastle have dealt some big blows to clubs high up the league at their home ground. This good form did not continue as the Gunners beat them 2-0.

It was a game in which there was a lot of chances. Both Pope and Ramsdale had to pull out a couple of crucial saves. The two Englishmen were left being praised by many.

David Seaman compares Aaron Ramsdale and Nick Pope

David Seaman was an Arsenal legend and was a goalkeeper for the club for many years.

He won many trophies whilst at the Gunners. He is one who is very much in the right to compare the two goalkeepers.

Seaman compared the two on his Seaman Says podcast and stated who he believed had the better game.

He said: “Aaron made better saves than Nick did. A lot of Nick’s saves were around him, there was one with his forearm and with his feet – they were great saves.

“There’s no doubts about it but Aaron’s saves were a bit different. He had one from a header which was just pure reaction.

“But if you are watching that and you are the England goalkeeping coach, you are thinking ‘wow, these two are really on form’. I think Aaron just pipped Nick.”

Both definitely had good games but Seaman is right. There were a couple of saves which Ramsdale made which were so key in the Gunners winning. One of them was just after the second half started. If the Magpies managed to pick up the goal then and equalise, they would have most likely gone on to score again.

