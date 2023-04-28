David Seaman shares what Arsenal training was like after seeing it after City loss











David Seaman has shared a concerning update on Arsenal after he visited their training ground this week.

The Gunners lost their biggest game of the season at Manchester City. Pep Guardiola’s side simply ran over Arsenal and there looked a huge gulf in class between the top two.

Of course, Arsenal are still in the mix for the title. Anything can happen in football and with City going for all three major trophies, there could be a blip.

Key for Mikel Arteta now is picking his Arsenal team up off the floor and readying them to go again. However, it might be a task that’s easier said than done.

Speaking on his Seaman Says podcast, former Gunners stopped David Seaman said he’s actually been into the training ground this week. And he says there’s been a bit of a negative vibe at London Colney, oweing to a nuber of factors.

“Today, actually, I have been in at the training ground coaching the under-21’s and the under-18’s. So it’s hard for me to really criticise when I know I’m going in and being part of the lads,” Seaman said.

“There weren’t many of the first-team in there. It was down. It it also because we’re coming off the back of three draws in the first team and the under-18’s lost the FA Youth Cup to West Ham. So the mood wasn’t the best, we’ve had better weeks.”

TBR’s View: Arsenal have to go again

Champions are made of stern stuff and this is what we have seen from Manchester City in recent weeks.

So while the result in midweek was a massive dent for Arsenal, they simply have to get off the canvas and go again.

Arteta has no option but to keep the positivity going. They are still well within the title race and one loss for City could change it all once again.