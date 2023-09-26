David Seaman says Tottenham kept hacking 22-year-old Arsenal player on Sunday

David Seaman wasn’t impressed with the treatment of Bukayo Saka when Arsenal faced Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday.

The former Arsenal goalkeeper was speaking on the ‘Seaman Says’ podcast and did admit that it was normal to see Saka get so many kicks.

Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

However, Seaman was worried about all of these knocks mounting up at some point.

Seaman said: “He got a good kick in, but that’s normal for him!

“It’s bound to take its toll at some point.”

Of course, Arsenal fans may be worried that Seaman’s prophecy has already come to light with Saka likely to miss a trip to Brentford tomorrow.

It was reported yesterday that although the issue isn’t serious, Saka will be one a few players likely to miss the game.

However, fans will be relieved to hear that both Declan Rice and Thomas Partey are expected to be fit to face Manchester City next weekend.

It must be a worry for Mikel Arteta that injuries are mounting up so early in the season.

And tomorrow’s EFL cup game will be a good indicator of how strong Arsenal’s squad players are.

Seaman says Saka can’t keep taking kicks at Arsenal

Arsenal fans holding their breath when Saka hits the deck at the Emirates Stadium has become a common occurrence.

Not because Saka is prone to a fall, but rather the amount of fouls committed on him.

Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

A compliment in a way, but as Seaman says there’s only so many times Arsenal and Saka can get away with it.

Moreover, Saka is a player that Mikel Arteta can’t afford to lose for any period.

Leandro Trossard is a very capable back-up to Gabriel Martinelli on the left.

But Arsenal fans will be worried about the drop off from Saka to Reiss Nelson on the other side.

Despite Seaman’s warning, there does seem little that Arsenal can do to protect Saka further, a player they need starting all games.