David Seaman has admitted that he found Emiliano Martinez’s own goal for Aston Villa on Sunday ‘very funny’.

Aston Villa picked up a 3-1 win over Luton Town over the weekend and continued their excellent start to the season.

Unai Emery has the Villains sitting in fifth place after picking up seven wins from their opening 10 Premier League games.

John McGinn and Moussa Diaby were on target on Sunday to help Emery’s men to yet another win at Villa Park.

But after going 3-0 up through a Tom Lockyer own goal, Villa returned the favour and were denied a clean sheet against the Hatters.

Ezri Konsa attempted to head the ball back to Emiliano Martinez while being challenged by Elijah Adebayo. But the defender’s header bounced off the crossbar and back off Martinez into the Villa goal.

And David Seaman has discussed the goal on the latest episode of his podcast.

Seaman on Martinez’s own goal

Speaking on Seaman Says, the Arsenal legend admitted he found Martinez’s own goal quite funny.

“I’ve got to mention Martinez’s own goal,” he said. “Not only did the defender head it back to him, and it beat him, but it came out and hit him on his shoulder and went in.

“They were so frustrated. It was funny, it was very funny.”

Martinez would have been frustrated to miss out on a clean sheet after a bit of a mix-up at the back.

It was an unfortunate goal to concede so late in the game and you can hardly blame the Argentine.

The £17 million man has been in good form for Villa so far this season and is proving to be a reliable shot-stopper for Emery’s side.

There was some doubt over his future heading into the summer window but Villa will be grateful to have such a top-quality option between the sticks.