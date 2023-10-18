David Seaman says Arsenal have a 24-year-old who’s simply ‘phenomenal’

David Seaman has labelled Declan Rice a ‘special talent’ and admitted he’s delighted the midfielder is playing his football at Arsenal.

Seaman spoke to talkSPORT on Wednesday morning and singled out Rice for praise after England beat Italy 3-1 last night.

The 24-year-old played the full 90 minutes as England booked their place at next year’s Euros in Germany.

Rice has enjoyed an exceptional start to life at Arsenal after his big-money switch from West Ham United over the summer.

The Englishman has starred for the Gunners in the middle of the park and played a key role in their statement win over Manchester City last time out.

And Seaman was full of praise for the midfielder after England’s win over Italy last night.

Photo by Michael Regan – The FA/The FA via Getty Images

Seaman says Rice is a ‘special talent’

Speaking to talkSPORT, Seaman admitted that he’s delighted Rice is an Arsenal player and lauded the former Hammers man’s work-rate.

“He’s one of those players that knits everything together, the defence to midfield and midfield to striker with little passes,” the Arsenal legend said. “But the workload he puts in every game is phenomenal.

“I’ve seen him with Arsenal doing it and he’s always done it with England, he’s just a special talent and I’m so happy he’s at Arsenal.”

Photo by Charlotte Tattersall/Getty Images

Rice has quickly established himself as an integral part of Mikel Arteta’s side and he was quietly brilliant once again for England last night.

Jude Bellingham stole the show with a Man of the Match display while Harry Kane bagged an impressive brace.

But Seaman makes a great point that Rice holds everything together for England in the middle of the park and he’s performing a similar role at Arsenal.

