David Seaman has surprisingly claimed that Tottenham Hotspur midfielder James Maddison could have been sent off in the North London Derby.

Seaman has been speaking on his podcast and reflected on Sunday’s derby at the Emirates Stadium.

Tottenham picked up a well-deserved point at Arsenal as a Son Heung-min brace earned them a 2-2 draw.

It’s fair to say that Spurs rode their luck in the opening 35 minutes as Arsenal put them under huge pressure.

The Gunners took the lead through a Cristian Romero own goal and could have doubled their advantage shortly after as Gabriel Jesus dispossessed James Maddison inside his own penalty area.

Yet, the Brazilian lifted his effort over the bar after doing the hard work. But Seaman thinks Jesus could have actually gone down and got Maddison sent off.

Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

Seaman says Maddison could have been sent off in the North London Derby

Speaking on Seman Says, the Arsenal legend explained why he thinks Jesus could have got Maddison sent off.

“If you look at it as a pro, he could have gone down and got the guy sent off because there was a tackle on him which could have been given as a penalty but then he knew he had a really good chance and just tried to smash it,” Seaman said.

“Normally he’s more clinical than that, I don’t know why he went for pace.”

Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

While there was undoubtedly contact as Jesus took the ball from Maddison, it would have been a harsh foul to give had the Arsenal forward gone down.

Maddison attempted to pass the ball but was robbed of possession just before he made any contact.

Nevertheless, it was good to see Jesus remain on his feet and take on the goalscoring opportunity rather than going down.

Despite a shaky moment in the first half, Maddison was undoubtedly one of Spurs’ best players on the day.

The £40 million man set up both son Son’s goals in the derby and put in another exceptional performance from midfield.

It’s fair to say the 26-year-old is turning out to be an inspired piece of business for Spurs and he’s been Ange Postecoglou’s main creative outlet so far.