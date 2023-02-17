David Seaman on who is better equipped to stay up this season - Leeds or Everton











Former Arsenal goalkeeper David Seaman has been speaking about Leeds and Everton ahead of their crunch clash this weekend.

The Toffees take on Leeds at Goodison Park knowing a win will move them out of the bottom three at Leeds’ expense.

Both clubs are struggling for results. After initially seeing off Arsenal, Everton whimpered to a defeat against Liverpool in midweek. For Leeds, two spirited performances v Manchester United yielded just the one point in the end.

Photo by OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty Images

And speaking about who might stay up on his Seaman Says podcast, the former England stopper believes it is Everton who hold the advantage at the moment.

“I’d say Everton, if I’m honest. I think they have the more experienced squad to deal with this situation,” Seaman said.

Leeds will know avoiding defeat is crucial for them. With Michael Skubala again set to take charge, the club faces a defining few weeks in general.

For Everton, winning home games is going to be key to staying up. Goodison Park can be a fortress. But if they go behind, then things could get nervy, and Sean Dyche will be keen to see his side make a fast start.

TBR’s View: Everton and Leeds can both stay up

It’s not a case of one or the other, even though it looks like that at the moment. There is a long way to go in this Premier League season, with plenty of twists and turns to come.

Of course, this is a massive game this weekend. And in fairness, Seaman probably is right in that Everton have players who will likely dig in and fight to stay up.

But Leeds and Everton can both be hopeful of staying up. They’re two massive clubs, and there are other teams who could get drawn into things. A win this weekend for either is huge, but it’s also not the end of the world.