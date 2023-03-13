David Seaman lauds 'brilliant' Leandro Trossard for Arsenal v Fulham performance











David Seaman has been speaking about this weekend’s Premier League action and of course, Arsenal were on his agenda.

The Gunners ran out comfortable 3-0 winners in what could have been a tricky tie for Mikel Arteta’s charges. But once again, they came through a stiff test with flying colours to remain five clear at the summit.

One of the stars of the show for Arsenal at Craven Cottage was Leandro Trossard. The former Brighton man has settled right in at Arsenal and he recorded a stunning hat-trick of assists in the opening 45 minutes.

Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

And speaking on the latest episode of Seaman Says today, former goalkeeper David Seaman was full of praise for Trossard’s impact at the club.

“The way he played yesterday was just brilliant. And people might think ‘oh he’s playing as striker’ but he doesn’t. He floats into the midfield, he drops off. At some stage I even saw him pass the midfield and get the ball on our own side,” Seaman said.

“He does it brilliantly. But then he’s got the talent of a winger where he can get past players but then also pick a pass or cross out as well. Yeah, he’s been a brilliant signing.”

Trossard signed a long-term deal worth around £90k-a-week at the Gunners in January.

TBR’s View: Trossard could prove an Arsenal masterstroke come May

January was always going to be so important for Arsenal in getting over the finish line and if they do win the league, then the signing of Trossard will feel massive.

The Belgian has been excellent thus far and has slotted in seamlessly. Mikel Arteta will be delighted, especially when he sees how Mykhaylo Mudryk has been doing at Chelsea.

Trossard showed his class yesterday. And with Gabriel Jesus now back as well, the Gunners have some superb attacking options heading into the final quarter of the season.