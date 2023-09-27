David Seaman is convinced 23-year-old Arsenal player is going to start tonight vs Brentford

David Seaman is convinced Mikel Arteta is going to start Emile Smith Rowe for Arsenal in the League Cup tonight.

Seaman has been speaking to The Express ahead of Arsenal’s clash against Brentford on Wednesday evening.

The Gunners will be aiming to get back to winning ways after a disappointing 2-2 draw in the North London Derby on Sunday.

Mikel Arteta looks set to rotate his side after being hit with some fresh injury concerns over the past week.

Indeed, both Leandro Trossard and Gabriel Martinelli remain sidelined while Declan Rice picked up a back injury in the clash against Tottenham.

And Seaman feels it’s the right time for Arteta to give Smith Rowe an opportunity tonight.

Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Seaman convinced Smith Rowe is going to start at Brentford

Speaking to Express Sport, Seaman explained why he’s convinced Smith Rowe will get the nod at the Gtech Community Stadium.

“He’s starting to get on [the pitch] now, his fitness levels should be top quality,” Seaman said of Smith Rowe. “He’s had injuries. It’s a case of balancing it, similarly to the goalkeeper situation – keep players happy, try and give them time. I’m sure he’ll start against Brentford.”

Photo by Charlotte Tattersall/Getty Images

Smith Rowe is yet to start a game for Arsenal this season having been limited to substitute appearances.

The 23-year-old has made just two appearances from the bench, with his first in the Premier League this season coming against Spurs on Sunday.

The Hale End Academy product has fallen down the pecking order at Arsenal over the past year after he was a key man under Arteta beforehand.

It feels like the right time for Arteta to give Smith Rowe a fresh chance starting at Brentford tonight, especially with injury concerns in midfield and across the frontline.