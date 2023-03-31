David Seaman compares Martin Odegaard to Dennis Bergkamp at Arsenal











David Seaman has been speaking about two of his old clubs, Arsenal and Leeds, before they go head to head this weekend.

Both the Gunners and Leeds need three points for completely different reasons. For Mikel Arteta’s side, a win keeps their push for the title firmly on the go. For Leeds, a win would be massive as they look to stave off relegation.

Of course, all the odds are in Arsenal’s favour going into the game. They are in fine form, and have the likes of Gabriel Jesus back from injury, while others – such as Saka, Odegaard, and Martinelli – are playing well.

Bergkamp-esque

Picking just one Arsenal player for praise this season is hard for anyone. So many have performed well that you could make a case for any number of players.

However, when asked on his Seaman Says podcast who – behind Bukayo Saka – has been Arsenal’s best player, former stopper David Seaman admitted he’d been really impressed by Martin Odegaard.

“I would say Martin Odegaard. The way he’s played, I know it sounds a little weird but it reminds me a bit of Dennis Bergkamp in how he plays,” Seaman said.

“Just in the way of the little passes he makes. Interlink players, sliding down the side for the strikers, all these little skills he’s got are very Dennis Bergkamp-ish.”

TBR’s View: Odegaard is proving an all-time bargain

Given Arsenal only paid around £30m for Odegaard, the fact he is so so good is quite remarkable.

The Norwegian has been nothing short of outstanding at times. Seaman is right as well, there is a touch of Bergkamp about him in some of the things he does.

For Arsenal, dropping on and putting faith in a player like Odegaard has been massive. If they win this weekend, and then win the title, then Odegaard will have played an almighty role.