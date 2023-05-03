David Seaman can't believe what £60m Tottenham star did v Newcastle











Pundit David Seaman was shocked after hearing what Tottenham Hotspur striker Richarlison did after the 6-1 loss to Newcastle.

The game all-but ended Spurs’ chances of finishing in the top four. They now look like they will not qualify for the Champions League.

The club ended up refunding all away fans who attended the match. Some of the fans left after about 25 minutes. They conceded five goals in 21 minutes.

Richarlison was substituted on in the game. He failed to make an impact and Seaman was fuming with what he did after the match.

David Seaman furious at Tottenham star Richarlison

Whilst on his podcast, Seaman was told that Richarlison swapped shirts with two Brazilian Newcastle players after the 6-1 loss.

The pundit was shocked to hear this. Seaman was talking on his podcast Seaman Says (02/05/2023, 17:00).

He said: “Did he? I didn’t realise that. You are kidding. Just do it in the tunnel man, what’s wrong with you. You want somebody’s shirt, do it in the tunnel.

“It’s not a good look. If I’m honest, if that was me, and I was in his team and he’s doing that I would go mental. Tony Adams would have had him up against the wall. That would be quite frustrating.”

The Spurs fans were already unhappy with the players after the match. This will probably make them even more frustrated and Seaman is definitely right in criticising the striker.

There was no need for the £60million man to swap the shirts on the pitch. He could have easily done it where there were no cameras.

