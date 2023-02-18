David Seaman and Nwankwo Kanu react as Arsenal seal dramatic win at Aston Villa











Arsenal came from behind twice against Aston Villa to record a dramatic 4-2 win in Saturday’s early Premier League kickoff.

The Gunners were desperate to get back to winning ways after two losses and one draw in their last three league matches.

Things did not go to plan for Arsenal at the beginning of the encounter.

Photo by Neville Williams/Aston Villa FC via Getty Images

After just five minutes, Ollie Watkins latched on to Matty Cash’s long ball, beat William Saliba and found the far corner.

However, Arsenal responded 11 minutes later, Bukayo Saka rifling a powerful effort into the roof of the Villa net.

The hosts struck again to go 2-1 up by half-time, Philippe Coutinho finishing off a great team move.

Whatever Mikel Arteta said to his players in the dressing room clearly worked.

Arsenal dusted off the cobwebs and set about trying to get back into the game.

In the 61st minute, Oleksandr Zinchenko found space and lashed home from Martin Odegaard’s short corner.

Arsenal had to wait to edge their noses in front, but when they did, they swiftly made sure of all three points.

In the third minute of injury time, Jorginho let rip with an ambitious shot from long range.

His effort struck the woodwork and came off Emi Martinez before going into the Villa net.

Minutes later, the former Arsenal goalkeeper went up for a late corner as Villa chased an equaliser.

Arsenal cleared, broke forward, and Gabriel Martinelli raced clear to fire into the unguarded net.

‘What a win’

The Gunners were made to work hard for their victory, but that just made it all the sweeter.

Arsenal legend David Seaman took to Twitter after the match with an ecstatic seven-word verdict.

What a win and what character!!!! COYG 👊 — David Seaman MBE ~ SafeHands (@thedavidseaman) February 18, 2023

Fellow Highbury icon Nwankwo Kanu also took to social media to praise the Gunners for their win.

Just as it looked like Arsenal were throwing yet more points away, Jorginho and Martinelli came up with the goods.

Can the class of 2023 finally achieve what Arsenal used to do regularly and last achieved in 2004?

There’s still a long way to go, and as the Gunners proved today, the race remains well and truly open.

Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images