David Seaman admits there’s one man at Tottenham he loves watching

David Seaman has now admitted that he already loves watching Ange Postecoglou at Tottenham Hotspur this season.

Seaman was talking on the ‘Seaman Says’ podcast and made a stark comparison between Postecoglou and Mikel Arteta.

Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

The Arsenal legend suggested that he preferred Ange’s calm approach on the touchline.

Seaman said: “I love watching Ange on the touchline, he’s just brilliant to watch.

“The contrast between him and Arteta on the sideline is just amazing to see.

“With Mikel he’s jumping up and down like a Jack in the box and Ange is just stood there, hands in his pockets, just looking.

“I do like what he’s doing with Tottenham and if he can get that Spursyness out of them, who knows what they might achieve.”

And whilst this might frustrate some Arsenal fans, they probably won’t disagree with Seaman praising Ange.

As Seaman protests, Postecoglou is already doing a fine job at Tottenham, and he’s carrying himself very well.

Spurs fans won’t have to look too hard in the press to find praise for their budding project.

Seaman thinks Postecoglou can do big things at Tottenham

Of course, among all this praise it’s interesting to consider what would mark a good season for Tottenham.

Would a place in the top four be enough?

Or do Spurs need to challenge for silverware?

Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images

Postecoglou is still very early in his Spurs career, and has only had one transfer window to work with.

However, as Seaman points out, Postecoglou has set the bar very high at Tottenham early on.

And it does beg the question of what success looks like for his new side.

Postecoglou has improved so many players since his arrival, Yves Bissouma and Pedro Porro standing out in particular.

And it really would seem like the sky’s the limit this season.

Although, Tottenham do face a big test this weekend with Jurgen Klopp’s revitalised Liverpool side in town.