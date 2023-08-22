Arsenal legend David Seaman has admitted he’s been impressed by Arsenal youngster Kido Taylor-Hart in training.

Seaman was speaking on the Seaman Says Podcast and analysing the goalkeeping performances from the Premier League this weekend.

In particular, he was looking at Everton star Jordan Pickford who conceded four times at the hands of Aston Villa.

There wasn’t an awful lot he could have done about any of the goals and he pulled off a magnificent stop to deny Moussa Diaby.

When talking about goalkeeping technique, Seaman recalled one instance in Arsenal training involving Kido Taylor-Hart that he particularly enjoyed.

Photo by David Price/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

The 20-year-old attacker spent the second half of last season on loan at Derby County but didn’t make a first-team appearance.

He’s also never played for Arsenal’s senior side, although he’s an experienced player at Under-21 level.

He’s got a bright future ahead of him, especially if he can continue to torment goalkeepers the day he did in front of Seaman that day.

Seaman impressed with Taylor-Hart in training

Talking about one moment at London Colney in particular, Seaman said: “I was in training the other day at Arsenal and one of the youth team players, well he’s under-21, Kido [Taylor-Hart].

“He went through, it was almost so fast that he was one on one with the goalkeeper and before he hit it he went, ‘Nuts’, and smacked it straight through the goalie’s legs.

“The goalie, he couldn’t move, and I was just like, ‘That’s brilliant’, but that’s what they go for. They go for the through the legs of the goalkeepers.

“And that’s why you might see a goalkeeper go low, or he might even close that gap first, it’s tricky.”

Seaman enjoyed Taylor-Hart’s trick in training although it’s unlikely his teammate in goal was thrilled with being beaten through his legs.

Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

It will be interesting to see what plans Arsenal have for Taylor-Hart going into this season.

He will have been disappointed not to have broken into the first team at Pride Park and another loan should really be on the cards this season.

Taylor-Hart is an England youth international although he hasn’t played for the Young Lions since Under-17 level.

He will need to be playing senior minutes somewhere over the next 12 months if he wants international recognition with either England or Jamaica in the near future.