David Seaman admits he’ll be worried about £30m Arsenal star if he’s not playing vs Chelsea

David Seaman has lauded Aaron Ramsdale for the way he made sure to applaud all of the Arsenal fans after the dramatic victory over Manchester City at the weekend – despite any potential frustrations over his lack of game-time in recent weeks.

Seaman was speaking on the Seaman Says podcast after a dramatic day at the Emirates, which saw the Gunners snatch the three points.

Aaron Ramsdale can probably be in little doubt that he is now the second-choice goalkeeper at Arsenal. The England international appeared to do little wrong before Mikel Arteta made a change.

Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

But David Raya has now played both of their Champions League games, as well as the North London derby and the clash with Manchester City.

David Seaman praises Aaron Ramsdale after Arsenal win

Raya had a tough afternoon at the office against Pep Guardiola’s side, particularly in the early minutes. But he has not been particularly convincing since coming into the team. So it would be a surprise if Ramsdale came back in after the international break.

Photo by Mike Marsland/WireImage

David Seaman was asked whether he would be surprised or concerned if Ramsdale did not start for Arsenal after the international break. And he went on to praise the 25-year-old for the way he has dealt with being dropped.

MORE ARSENAL STORIES

“A little bit, yeah, both. I would be concerned because then Aaron isn’t playing and England have a friendly against Australia and then a qualifier against Italy. Big games. I would imagine he might play vs Australia and then Pickford against Italy. But it’s now getting a long time since Aaron has played,” he told Seaman Says.

“What I love about the guy is at the end of the game is that he walks round and applauds the fans and he gets a really good reception. You can tell that the fans still love him and know what’s happening but it’s for the good of the team at the moment and that’s all you can say.”

Something may have to give

Mikel Arteta’s long-term strategy when it comes to his two goalkeepers is still not entirely clear. Obviously, Raya has the gloves right now. And it would not be a surprise if he kept his place after the break.

But the £30 million man may be hoping that he does rotate again and he gets another proper opportunity.

If he does not get one, you would imagine that the situation cannot continue much longer. Ramsdale will not want to spend what could be the best years of his career on the bench – particularly when he is in the England fold.

So perhaps a move in January or the summer could be on the cards, should Arteta persist with Raya over the coming months.