David Raya deemed an upgrade on Hugo Lloris amid Tottenham links











Tottenham Hotspur have been linked with Brentford goalkeeper David Raya in recent months.

Back in November, 90Min reported that the Spaniard was among a number of goalkeepers Spurs were considering.

More recent reports suggested Tottenham are the club showing the strongest interest in signing Raya ahead of Ajax.

Photo by Visionhaus/Getty Images

And according to The Guardian, Spurs are joined by Chelsea and Manchester United in the race for the 26-year-old.

Hugo Lloris remains Spurs’ first-choice goalkeeper.

The Frenchman has been an amazing servant to the club for over a decade now.

However, he is 36 and has made a number of costly mistakes for Spurs this season.

With that in mind, Tottenham are reportedly looking for a successor to the 2018 World Cup winner.

‘It’d be a great signing’

And journalist Pete O’Rourke, speaking to GiveMeSport, reckons Raya would be an upgrade on Lloris.

“We all know Hugo Lloris is coming to the end of his contract soon at Tottenham,” he said.

“He’s not getting any younger, but he’s been a great servant to Tottenham, and he’s the club captain as well.

“So, it won’t be easy to see him possibly leave, but I think David Raya probably would be an upgrade on Lloris.

“On what he can offer to the team, and at his age, is probably coming into the peak of his powers as well.

“I think if Tottenham could sign him, it’d be a great signing.

“But it won’t be easy because they will have a lot of competition for his signature in the summer.”

‘I turned down two contracts’

Raya would certainly be a good shout for Spurs. Not only is he quality, but also looks to be available.

In a recent interview with The Athletic, Raya admitted he has ‘turned down’ two offers by the Brentford board.

“I turned down two contracts, one last year and one this January,” he revealed.

“They weren’t the offers we were looking for, I can only say that.

“I want to focus on playing games and not think too much about my future.

“I have a contract here, so I’m willing to finish that, but you never know what’s going to happen in the summer.

“Maybe the club wants to sell, maybe not. Maybe I want to stay.”

Photo by Clive Rose/Getty Images

‘At least £40million plus’

In terms of price tag, Brentford boss Thomas Frank told Goal.com Raya would be worth “at least £40million”.

He then continued by saying the player would be in the Kepa Arrizabalaga range of £70million.

He said in his press conference, as quoted by Goal: “I think if he turned (a new contract) down twice, unfortunately, that’s a signal he maybe doesn’t want (to stay).

“I think we put two really good offers out there. But that’s fine, it’s a free world and we can’t force anyone.”

When asked how much he’ll cost, Frank said: “He must be worth at least £40 million plus. At least, if not more.

“Actually, if he had three years on his contract he would be £70 million. How much was Kepa? (Arrizabalaga) He is at least as good as him.”