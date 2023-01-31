David Prutton says Everton must sign Conor Gallagher today











Sky Sports pundit David Prutton has urged Everton to go and sign Chelsea midfielder Conor Gallagher today.

Speaking on Sky Sports News (31/1 7:53am), Prutton was talking about what Everton need to do on deadline day.

After arriving at the club yesterday, new manager Sean Dyche will have his work cut out in the next few hours.

He’s got to make some very quick decisions on both players coming into the club and potentially leaving.

After losing Anthony Gordon to Newcastle, Dyche should now have some money to spend today.

Photo by Serena Taylor/Newcastle United via Getty Images

The Daily Mail are reporting that the entire £45m fee for Gordon could be used to sign Conor Gallagher.

The midfielder seems like a player Dyche would really enjoy having in his side.

However, the 22-year-old may need some convincing that Everton is best next move in his career.

Prutton says Everton need to sign Gallagher today

Prutton was asked on Sky Sports News about what Everton need to do in the transfer market today.

“They need combative players to dig them out a hole,” Prutton said.

“Recruitment has been such a major issue for them, not that there has been a lack of money, they have spent a hell of a lot but it’s whether they have spent it in the right place.

“Given that they are second bottom they absolutely have not.

“If Conor Gallagher comes in I think he’d be a good addition.

“That team is more about what he can do with who he has got, and how quickly Sean can pull them into shape.”

Photo by Robin Jones/Getty Images

Dyche’s football teams are synonymous with being solid in defence.

Gallagher is a tenacious box-to-box midfielder, and would certainly get stuck in when out of possession.

He’s also got a knack for arriving in attacking areas at the perfect moment, with is something Everton desperately need.

It’s hard to disagree with Prutton that Everton need a player like Gallagher.

Whether the fee is right, and the player is keen to go, is another matter.

