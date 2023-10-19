David Ornstein shares whether he thinks Sheikh Jassim could buy Liverpool after Manchester United failure

Sheikh Jassim will not be buying Manchester United from the Glazers.

The Qatari has pulled out of the race to purchase the Premier League giants, and now, it looks as though Jim Ratcliffe will be a minority investor at Old Trafford instead.

Of course, just because Sheikh Jassim won’t be buying Manchester United doesn’t necessarily mean he won’t be getting involved in the footballing sphere anytime soon.

There have been some suggestions that the Qatari may want to go and buy Liverpool in order to get back at United after his failure to get this deal done, but, speaking on Five, David Ornstein has suggested that we won’t be seeing Sheikh Jassim at Liverpool anytime soon, claiming that he’s not currently looking at buying any other club.

Sheikh Jassim not likely to buy Liverpool

Ornstein shared his verdict on the Qatari’s future plans.

“People have said he should pivot to Liverpool to rub salt in the wounds of Manchester United fans, but I have no knowledge of them going anywhere else and there are reports from credible journalists – and these will be briefings from Sheikh Jassim’s camp, that they’re not focusing on another club at this point in time, of course that can change,” Ornstein said.

Wouldn’t be surprising

Sheikh Jassim may not be in for Liverpool right now, but we really wouldn’t be surprised if he did come in at some point.

It’s clear that he wants to invest in football to a huge degree, and there aren’t many clubs of this stature on the market.

Manchester City, Newcastle, Manchester United and Chelsea are all pretty much untouchable under their current ownership.

The Kroenkes aren’t keen to sell up at Arsenal, and while Tottenham’s owners could probably be tempted into selling, there’s a huge gulf in stature between Spurs and Liverpool if we’re being honest.

Don’t be too shocked if Sheikh Jassim does cast an eye over Liverpool at some point in the future.